Delhi assembly election 2020: Polling official dies of heart attack in Babarpur

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 12:40 IST

A polling officer on duty in northeast Delhi’s Babarpur allegedly died of a cardiac attack on Saturday, around an hour before polling for the assembly elections began in the national capital, officials said.

Shahdara’s sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Debasis Biswal said Udham Singh, who was a municipal school teacher, complained of chest pain and uneasiness after which he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“He died during the treatment in the hospital,” said Biswal, adding that Singh was deployed at polling booth number 180 at Babarpur.

Police said that the family members of Singh were informed about his death.

No foul play is suspected, they said.

Singh’s body was sent to a government hospital’s mortuary for an autopsy.

Voting in the crucial Delhi assembly election began at 8am as the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are battling it out for the reigns of the Capital city.