e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Shaheen Bagh will be cleared, says Anurag Thakur as he predicts BJP’s clean sweep

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Shaheen Bagh will be cleared, says Anurag Thakur as he predicts BJP’s clean sweep

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: The colony in southeast Delhi has seen residents, mostly women, sitting in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act for nearly three months now.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 05, 2020 07:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union minister Anurag Thakur has accused Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia of backing the protesters in Shaheen Bagh.
Union minister Anurag Thakur has accused Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia of backing the protesters in Shaheen Bagh.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Shaheen Bagh, where hundreds of people have been protesting against the citizenship act, will be cleared once the BJP comes to power in Delhi after the February 8 assembly elections, Union minister Anurag Thakur has said.

The colony in southeast Delhi has seen residents, mostly women, sitting in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act for nearly three months now.

It has also become one of the main poll issues with several leaders of the party led by Union home minister Amit Shah describing the protests at Shaheen Bagh as being against the national interests and attacking Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over it.

Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur chipped in on Tuesday with his prediction.

“When people of Delhi will cast their vote in favour of the lotus (the BJP’s poll symbol)... and after the results on February 11, Shaheen Bagh will be cleared,” Thakur said at an event held at the BJP office in Delhi.

He also accused Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia of backing the protesters in Shaheen Bagh.

The statement comes days after Bharatiya Janata Party leader was handed a 72-hour ban against campaigning over his provocative remarks at a poll rally in the Capital.

Anurag Thakur was allegedly heard, in a widely shared video, prompting the crowd, saying “desh ke gaddaron ko... (traitors of the country...),” to which the crowd responded with “goli maaron … (shoot them...)” while campaigning in Delhi’s Rithala on January 27.

Thakur had screamed out the first part of the slogan exhorting the audience to finish it as the crowd was waiting for a meeting by Union home minister Amit Shah.

Day after that a 17-year-old boy fired at a group of protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia, injuring a 22-year-old student and the university teachers’ association said blamed the “goli maaro” slogans shouted by the BJP lawmaker for the attack.

The junior finance minister faced the opposition’s ire as leaders shouted slogans of “Goli Maarna Band Karo” or “stop shooting” in Parliament on Monday as he responded to questions on the economy.

On Tuesday, he asserted that his party will register a “clean” sweep in Delhi and said the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will have to pat for its “misdeeds”.

“Ayushman Bharat will be implemented and the Metro train network will be expanded up to Narela, if BJP comes to power in Delhi. The Delhi people are in no mood to forgive the misdeeds of the AAP and it will lose heavily with BJP making a clean sweep,” Thakur said at the event.

A BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg has also moved the Supreme Court seeking the removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh

Garg had urged the top court for an urgent hearing, considering the difficulty faced by residents due to the protest on a road connecting Delhi and Noida.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
‘Have done no wrong’: Karnataka school charged with sedition over anti-CAA play
‘Have done no wrong’: Karnataka school charged with sedition over anti-CAA play
S Jaishankar may highlight India’s stance on CAA at Munich meet
S Jaishankar may highlight India’s stance on CAA at Munich meet
1st ODI live: NZ get Shaw, Agarwal Shaw after India race to fifty
1st ODI live: NZ get Shaw, Agarwal Shaw after India race to fifty
India tightens rules for Chinese visitors amid coronavirus scare
India tightens rules for Chinese visitors amid coronavirus scare
S Africa ex-prez Zuma misses pre-trial hearing, court issues arrest warrant
S Africa ex-prez Zuma misses pre-trial hearing, court issues arrest warrant
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Reading the Muslim mind ahead of the Delhi assembly election
Reading the Muslim mind ahead of the Delhi assembly election
India to get theatre commands for Pak, China borders: CDS Rawat
India to get theatre commands for Pak, China borders: CDS Rawat
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news