Delhi Assembly Election 2020: What to do if VVPAT slip/ EVM records wrong vote?

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:46 IST

The dates for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 are out. The polling will take place on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11.

The three major political parties in a head-to-head competition in the assembly election in Delhi are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

If you are an eligible voter in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election 2020, you might have certain doubts regarding the voting process. We try to clear some of your doubts here.

Once a citizen is eligible to vote and has enrolled himself/herself as a voter, the Election Commission issues a voter slip, confirming one’s name on the voter list.

Every voter has to present this slip, along with a photo ID proof, recognized by the Election Commission during the time of voting. Once the vote is casted, the confirmation is received through a VVPAT slip.

For the unversed, the VVPAT or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail prints a paper trail to confirm that the user has casted a correct vote.

Once the voter presses the key against a particular candidate in the electronic voting machine (EVM), VVPAT provides an additional visual verification in the form of a paper slip. However, this slip is visible only for 7 seconds.

But what should a voter do if the VVPAT slip/ EVM have recorded the wrong vote? If the name and symbol shown on the VVPAT slip is wrong, a voter can inform the polling officer-in-charge of the control unit.

According to provisions of Rule 49MA of Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, the presiding officer has to get a written declaration from the voter regarding the complaint.

The voter is informed about the consequences of wrong information, and allowed to cast a test vote. This only happens if the voter after a written declaration.

If the test vote, recorded in the presence of the presiding officer and the polling agents, proves the voter’s allegations, the presiding officer immediately reports it to the returning officer. Thereafter, the voting stops in that particular EVM.

However, if the test vote proves the allegation to be false, the presiding officer makes a remark against the second entry in Form 17A, mentioning the serial number and the name of the candidate.