e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi Assembly Election 2020: What to do if VVPAT slip/ EVM records wrong vote?

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: What to do if VVPAT slip/ EVM records wrong vote?

If you are an eligible voter in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election 2020, you might have certain doubts regarding the voting process. We try to clear some of your doubts here.

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The VVPAT or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail prints a paper trail to confirm that the user has casted a correct vote.
The VVPAT or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail prints a paper trail to confirm that the user has casted a correct vote.(HT file photo)
         

The dates for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 are out. The polling will take place on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11.

The three major political parties in a head-to-head competition in the assembly election in Delhi are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

If you are an eligible voter in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election 2020, you might have certain doubts regarding the voting process. We try to clear some of your doubts here.

Once a citizen is eligible to vote and has enrolled himself/herself as a voter, the Election Commission issues a voter slip, confirming one’s name on the voter list.

Every voter has to present this slip, along with a photo ID proof, recognized by the Election Commission during the time of voting. Once the vote is casted, the confirmation is received through a VVPAT slip.

For the unversed, the VVPAT or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail prints a paper trail to confirm that the user has casted a correct vote.

Once the voter presses the key against a particular candidate in the electronic voting machine (EVM), VVPAT provides an additional visual verification in the form of a paper slip. However, this slip is visible only for 7 seconds.

But what should a voter do if the VVPAT slip/ EVM have recorded the wrong vote? If the name and symbol shown on the VVPAT slip is wrong, a voter can inform the polling officer-in-charge of the control unit.

According to provisions of Rule 49MA of Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, the presiding officer has to get a written declaration from the voter regarding the complaint.

The voter is informed about the consequences of wrong information, and allowed to cast a test vote. This only happens if the voter after a written declaration.

If the test vote, recorded in the presence of the presiding officer and the polling agents, proves the voter’s allegations, the presiding officer immediately reports it to the returning officer. Thereafter, the voting stops in that particular EVM.

However, if the test vote proves the allegation to be false, the presiding officer makes a remark against the second entry in Form 17A, mentioning the serial number and the name of the candidate.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma wish ex-boss Nitish Kumar luck to remain CM
Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma wish ex-boss Nitish Kumar luck to remain CM
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news