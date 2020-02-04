e-paper
Home / Assembly Elections / ‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally

‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally

Tuesday is the first time that Rahul Gandhi is canvassing for the Congress for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a poll rally in Delhi, Feb 4, 2020.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a poll rally in Delhi, Feb 4, 2020.(HT Photo )
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raked up the issue of joblessness in the country as he attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party, saying they can’t provide employment to the youth.

Rahul Gandhi continued to hit out at Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her “hollow budget speech” and said the announcements made by her will benefit just handful of people in the country.

“In an interview, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was asked how many jobs were created? She said, ‘If I give you any number, Rahul Gandhi would go after me and say that I am lying’. She is not ready to speak about job creation,” Gandhi taunted.

Only 15 people will reap the benefit of the announcements, he continued.

“I have been thinking that I will make a list of the projects given to Adani by Modiji. It will take at least 45 minutes….” he said while addressing a rally in Jungpura in south Delhi.

“Adani and Ambani, remember these two names. The government is run by them and not by Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

This is the first time the Congress leader is canvassing for his party for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi said most of the country, like Japan and Italy, sent their companies to China but are now looking at India.

“They are looking at the youth of India and have one question for them? Can you stand up to China? Can you do Made in India?” The whole world is asking,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi gave a good slogan of Made in India but did not put up one factory, he alleged. He pointed out that the Centre did away with Indian Oil, Air India, Hindustan Petroleum and other companies.

“They could even sell the Taj Mahal,” he added.

“If Made in India is implemented, two crore youth of the country will get a job. But all they want to do is to make people fight against each other,” he said.

