BJP candidate Praydumn Rajput leads in Dwarka

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:49 IST

Dwarka is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,99,223 eligible voters in this constituency. Adarsh Shashtri is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Vinay Kumar Mishra of Indian National Congress and Pradyumn Rajput of the BJP. Adarsh Shastri, who was then an AAP candidate, had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Dwarka seats are:

Vinay Kumar Mishra -- AAP

Adarsh Shashtri -- INC

Pradyumn Rajput -- BJP

According to early trends, BJP candidate Praydumn Rajput is leading in Dwarka.