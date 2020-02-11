e-paper
BJP candidate Praydumn Rajput leads in Dwarka

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Dwarka Assembly seat. Congress candidate Adarsh Shashtri is contesting against AAP candidate Vinay Kumar Mishra and Pradyumn Rajput of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

Feb 11, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Poll Counting for Dwarka will take place on February 11.
Poll Counting for Dwarka will take place on February 11.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Dwarka is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,99,223 eligible voters in this constituency. Adarsh Shashtri is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Vinay Kumar Mishra of Indian National Congress and Pradyumn Rajput of the BJP. Adarsh Shastri, who was then an AAP candidate, had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Dwarka seats are:

Vinay Kumar Mishra -- AAP

Adarsh Shashtri -- INC

ALSO READ: Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am, Arvind Kejriwal eyes 3rd term

Pradyumn Rajput -- BJP

According to early trends, BJP candidate Praydumn Rajput is leading in Dwarka.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

