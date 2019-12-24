Focus on local issues and tribal rights key factors in JMM’s win

assembly-elections

The decline in its performance and loss of power in Jharkhand has highlighted, once again, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s biggest political vulnerability — its struggle to hold on to state governments when elections assume a distinctly local flavour, and the clear mismatch in its political performance at the national level and the state level.

The Jharkhand outcome is the result of a range of factors — from chief minister Raghubar Das’s perceived unpopularity to policies that alienated tribals; from deep internal factionalism within the BJP to the Opposition coalition, which prevented a division of votes and also ran a smart local campaign.

But there is a bigger story emerging for the BJP.

For two years now, starting from the Gujarat elections of 2017, the BJP has faced a stiff challenge in state assembly polls. In Gujarat, to be sure, the party was an incumbent that had ruled for five consecutive terms. But the combination of rural distress, a Patidar agitation, disenchantment after the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax, and an energetic campaign by the Congress saw the party pushed back to the wall. It was only the Prime Minister’s sustained campaign, his Gujarati identity, and overwhelming urban support that saw the party make it past the majority mark.

In 2018, the local challenge was most visible in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. In all three states, the party was an incumbent for varying periods of time. But in Chhattisgarh, tribal discontent, the promise of higher Minimum Support Prices for paddy, and the Congress’s caste coalition, which included the Other Backward Classes, ousted the BJP. In Madhya Pradesh, unpopularity of local candidates, an “upper caste” backlash against the government’s decision to restore the original provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, rural distress, tribal disenchantment, and the concerns of traders after the GST roll-out, saw the return of the Congress to power, though the margin was narrow. And Rajasthan saw a repeat of its pattern where parties alternate power. The unpopularity of CM Vasundhara Raje, the weakness of BJP’s caste coalition, and the Congress’s locally rooted campaign led by Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot saw the party lose.

This year, the signs of trouble were clear in Haryana and Maharashtra. Manohar Lal Khattar did return to power — but this was only after a post-poll alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party. The BJP itself faced a strong backlash from Jats (including many who voted for the party in Lok Sabha elections), and got fewer seats than expected. In Maharashtra, where it was hoping to score a majority on its own, while being in partnership with the Shiv Sena, the BJP did emerge as the single-largest party but was well behind the majority mark. The backlash of Marathas who felt excluded from the power structure; the party’s loss of seats in even strongholds such as Vidarbha; the ability of the Opposition, particularly the Nationalist Congress Party, to raise the issue of regional pride and victimisation of its leader, Sharad Pawar, led to Devendra Fadnavis failing. The Sena’s eventual exit from the alliance forced the party to lose power.

Put it all together, and it is clear that MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Haryana, and now Jharkhand, have some common messages for the BJP.

It cannot count on Narendra Modi to deliver every electoral victory, especially at the state level. The record of its governments at the state level is often not adequate to ensure a re-election. Its local leaders — be it Fadnavis, or Raghubar Das in Jharkhand — do not, despite having got a chance to run the government for five years, have the ability or stature or popularity to win a second consecutive term. Its ambitious and bold social engineering strategy — of appointing a non-tribal in a state politically dominated by tribals or appointing a non-Maratha in a state politically dominated by Marathas — may have run its course. Its economic record, particularly on the agrarian and employment front, may be affecting its political performance, albeit at the local level. And its effort to turn every election into a contest on big national themes — both Modi and Amit Shah repeatedly invoked Ayodhya, and in the later phases, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jharkhand, or Kashmir in Maharashtra and Haryana — is not paying dividends.

“The verdict has lessons for the BJP. It can not rely on Modi for everything. Its local leaders are weak. And the Opposition, if it caters to local concerns, can trump them,” said Rahul Verma, political scientist.

It may be a good time for the party to go back to the drawing board, and understand how it can offset its local weaknesses.