Going to Haryana, Maharashtra polls with development works: PM Modi after BJP CEC meet

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:46 IST

After the BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting concluded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the party is going to Assembly Elections of Maharashtra and Haryana based on state governments’ development work.

“Joined extensive Central Election Committee meetings for elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. We are going to polls in these states based on our development work and double engine of the Centre and State Governments, led by popular as well as industrious Chief Ministers,” he tweeted.

Joined extensive Central Election Committee meetings for elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. We are going to polls in these states based on our development work and double engine of the Centre and State Governments, led by popular as well as industrious Chief Ministers. pic.twitter.com/Xgptm6wg6f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2019

Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah and the party’s working President JP Nadda were also present in the meeting.

Chief ministers, state in-charges and state presidents of both Maharashtra and Haryana also attended the meeting at the BJP headquarters.

Assembly elections in both states will be held on October 21 while the results of the elections will be declared on October 24.

In Haryana, there are 90 Assembly constituencies, out of which 17 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes while Maharashtra has 288 seats, of these 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 25 for Scheduled Tribes.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 23:46 IST