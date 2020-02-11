Gokalpur Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting of votes underway

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:32 IST

Gokalpur Assembly seat comes under North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. On February 8, 2020, along with 69 other constituencies, Gokalpur went to poll to select a new government. The terms of present Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government will come to an end in February 22, 2020. The counting of votes is underway expected to be declared by afternoon.

In 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly, Gokalpur Assembly seat being one of them. In 2015, seven candidates were in the contest for the seat. This year, in 2020, the number is eight.

The candidates who contested from Gokalpur Assembly seat are:

Ranjeet Singh - Bharatiya Janata Party

S P Singh - Indian National Congress

Surendra Kumar - Aam Aadmi Party

Ravi Kumar - Peoples Party of India (Democratic)

Shanu Kumar - Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)

Sunita Devi – Nyay Party

Praveen Kumar - Bahujan Samaj Party

Fateh Singh - Nationalist Congress Party

In 2015, Gokalpur’s sitting MLA Fateh Singh trumped Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ranjeet Singh by a margin of 31,968 votes. Fateh Singh secured 71,240 or 48.7 per cent of the votes. On the other hand, Ranjeet Singh secured 39,272 or 26.9 per cent of the votes. The third position was grabbed by Surendra Kumar of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). He garnered 30,080 votes.

Gokalpur Assembly constituency had 1,97,045 electors in 2015. Out of the total electors, 1,09,005 were males and 88,034 females. In 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, the constituency witnessed 74.2 per cent voter turnout.

