Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Lowest voter turnout from Gurugram’s residential areas

At 22.81%, DLF Phase 3 in the city witnessed the lowest voter turnout in the district in the assembly election held on Monday. Other areas like DLF phases 1, 2 and 4 also reported a low voter turnout, according to the data provided by the district administration.

Of the nine polling booths in DLF Phase 3, which falls under the Badshahpur constituency, the lowest turnout was at the community centre polling booth while a maximum turnout of 45.19% was witnessed at the Tagore International School booth. There are more than 7,000 registered voters in the area. Residents said they did not step out to vote because development issues were still unaddressed in their area. Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) members of the colonies said that they were not pinning their hopes on the political system as it had failed to address their issues thus far.

“Illegal guest houses, several illegal entry/exit roads created by residents of the adjoining Nathupur village and encroachments on the green belts and parks have become a serious conscern now. We have been raising these issues for several years and have filed a lot of complaints at the CM window, but there has been no serious effort by the government—not even by the local representative we elected in the last assembly election to address these issues,” Sameer Puri, a resident of DLF Phase 3, who did not vote, said.

Of the four constituencies which fall under Gurugram district, Gurgaon constituency reported the lowest turnout of 52.36%, followed by Badshahpur with a 57.61% turnout. Prominent areas and societies of the city like the DLF colonies come under these two constituencies.

According to data provided by the district administration, DLF phases 2 and 4 also had poor voter turnout. “It is surprising that people of Phase 2 did not turn up for election. In Lok Sabha, people from our area enthusiastically turned up for voting. Residents this time could not connect with the candidates. Even the candidates did not make an effort to interact with people and talk about their issues. They did not reach out to us. How can you expect people to vote for someone they don’t know,” Pradeep Bali, secretary, RWA, Phase 2, who voted, said.

Elaborating on the lack of enthusiasm shown by candidates in raising the pitch for local issues, Brij Mohan Mehta, resident, DLF Phase 4 and member, DLF Qutub Enclave Residents’ Welfare Association (QERWA), told HT, “There has been no solution to the problems that we have been raising for years. For the last three years, we have been demanding the handover of Phase 4 to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). We reached out to the chief minister three times to talk about the issues we have been facing due to the delay in handover. Several meetings took place with senior government officials, but there has been no action. Development in the area has been affected due to delay in the handover.”

Dhruv Bansal, media spokesperson, QERWA and Gurugram Citizen Council, cited lack of awareness among residents regarding polling, disconnect with candidates and electorates, and the inconvenience caused due to constituency division as reasons for the low voter turnout.

