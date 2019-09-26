Haryana Assembly Polls: Anand Singh Dangi, Meham MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:28 IST

Anand Singh Dangi is the Congress MLA from Meham assembly segment of Haryana.

Dangi started his political journey as Meham’s Madina sarpanch. He came into limelight when he filed his nomination against then CM OP Chautala. The bypoll was held twice but violence marred the polling. He won when it was held for the third time. Since then, he has won four times from Meham.

Educational qualification: BA

Assets declared:

Total- Rs 1.5 crore

Movable: Rs 34.21 lakh,

Immovable: Rs 1.16 crore

Constituency primer: Meham is primarily a rural constituency in Rohtak enveloped by Jind, Hisar and Bhiwani districts. It has dominant presence of Jat voters. The famous Meham Chaubisi Chabutra is a platform for making political and social resolutions. Since the inception of Haryana, only Jat candidates have become MLAs from here.

Electoral history:

2014: Cong’s Dangi defeated Shamsher Kharkara of BJP by 9,657 votes.

2009: Dangi defeated Kharkara of INLD by 6,966 votes.

2005: Dangi won against INLD’s Rajbir by 23,077 votes.

How he performed: Dangi is proud of debating a wide range of local issues pertaining to his area in the Vidhan Sabha: be it the roads, canal water for farmers, scarcity of potable drinking water, power shortage, power-cuts or other civic issues. He accuses the BJP government of shifting airport from Meham. People say that he is easily approachable. Dangi says roads with potholes and division of people on caste lines are the key achievements of Manohar Lal Khattar government.

MLA’s quote:“I can say it emphatically that the BJP government did not carry out even 1% development activity in Meham. Their agenda was to divide people on caste lines. The BJP government impeded most of the projects which were in pipeline. People are waiting to teach them a lesson.

By the way: He was a Kabaddi player.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 22:28 IST