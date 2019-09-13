Haryana Assembly Polls: Aseem Goel, Ambala City MLA

assembly-elections

Sep 13, 2019

Aseem Goel is the BJP MLA from Ambala City constituency of Haryana. Associated with the RSS since his teens, Goel made his political debut with the Haryana assembly election in 2014. The commission agent-turned-legislator emerged a giant killer as he defeated Venod Sharma, a former minister known for his deep pockets.

Education: Graduate

Assets declared in last polls: Rs 3.08 crore

Moveable: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable: Rs 1.18 crore

Constituency primer: The rural pockets of the segment border with Punjab. The presence of Dera Sacha Sauda followers is significant across villages of this segment. The urban belt has a mix of Punjabi and Bania (trader) communities. Due to its proximity to Punjab, politicians from Haryana opt for this segment to protest the hot-button Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal issue.

Electoral history:

2014: BJP’s Aseem Goel polled 60,216 votes and defeated Venod Sharma, who had quit the Congress, by 23,252 votes.

2009: Venod Sharma of the Congress got 69,435 votes and defeated Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Charanjeet Kaur Mallour by 35,550 votes.

2005: Congress nominee Venod Sharma defeated INLD candidate Surjit Singh by 35,316 votes.

How he performed: Despite being an MLA of the ruling party, Goel raised the demands of his constituency like an activist. He didn’t hesitate in locking horns with ministers of his own government. For example, people recall the MLA caused a flutter when he raised slogans against the police at a meeting chaired by the transport minister. He had opened a front against cabinet minister Anil Vij for not giving nod to upgrade a hospital and a stadium. Goel is credited for constructing a modern bus stand, Shiksha Sadan and Krishi Sadan and developing a religious place. The construction of a mini-secretariat is a work in progress.

Quote: My poll plank was BSP: Bijli, Sadak aur Pani. Now I can say that I have fulfilled my promises. I spent Rs 2,000 crore on developmental projects. My biggest achievement was to build a bus stand.

By the way: Goel has visited 12 countries, including France, Macau, Uzbekistan, Belgium and Thailand.

Sep 13, 2019