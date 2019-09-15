Haryana Assembly Polls: Bhai Jai Parkash, Kalayat MLA

assembly-elections

Sep 15, 2019

Jai Parkash has a distinction of being a Lok Sabha member thrice from different parties. He began his political career with INLD founder Devi Lal in 80s. He won from Hisar on Janata Dal ticket in 1989 Lok Sabha elections, on Haryana Vikas Party ticket in 1996 and Congress ticket in 2004. In 1990, he was a minister in the then PM Chandra Shekhar’s government. He lost the Adampur assembly polls in 2009, Hisar Lok Sabha elections in 2009 and Hisar bypoll in 2011.

Educational qualification: Matriculate

Assets: Total: Rs 57.79 lakh

Movable: Rs 2.79 lakh

Immovable: Rs 55 lakh

Constituency Primer

Kalayat was a reserved seat before 2009 assembly elections. A citadel of the Congress and the INLD, it is for the first time that an Independent has been elected from there. Barring ’82 and ’87, Kalayat has never elected an MLA twice in a row. The segment is dominated by Jats, Rajputs and Baniyas. A backward area in terms of development, Kalayat and Rajaund villages almost completely cover the constituency. The segment has a severe problem of drinking water.

Electoral History:

2014: Jai Parkash defeated Ram Pal Majra of INLD by 8,390 votes.

2009: Ram Pal Majra defeated Tejinder Pal Singh of Congress by 9,400 votes.

2005: Geeta Bhukkal of Congress defeated Pritam Singh of INLD by 1,412 votes.

How he performed:

Jai Parkash highlights how he got several irrigation minors rejuvenated in his constituency. An SDM office, a stadium, rest house and a government girls’ college were set up during his tenure. He said new roads were constructed, streetlights were made functional and a hospital was upgraded in last five years. He, however, is accused of failing to develop his constituency and it is claimed that most of the works have been done through local BJP leaders.

MLA’s quote:

People are happy with my service. The area had for long been ignored and neglected. Though the BJP government has not been very supportive, my consistent efforts have helped in accomplishing various development works here.

By the way:

He campaigned for himself on a bike in ’14 polls.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 21:52 IST