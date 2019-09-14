Haryana Assembly Polls: Ghanshyam Dass, Yamunanagar MLA

assembly-elections

An old guard of the RSS, Ghanshyam Dass, the first-time MLA contested the 2005 and 2009 elections unsuccessfully. A former state general secretary, he was active in student politics at Panjab University.

Educational qualification: LLB

Assets declared in 2014: Rs 6.76 crore

Moveable: Rs 39 lakh

Immovable: Rs 6.37 crore

Constituency primer

Bordering UP, this assembly segment is a part of Ambala Lok Sabha seat. Earlier, Yamunanagar was known as Abdullahpur. Most of the area in this constituency comes under the municipal corporation. It is known for steel and plywood units. Due to a large number of industries, the segment has been grappling with poor sanitation, air and water pollution.

Electoral history

2014: Dass defeated Dilbag Singh of INLD by 28,245 votes.

2009: Dilbag Singh defeated Devinder Chawla of Congress by 13,573 votes. Dass as BJP nominee stood third with 15,526 votes.

2005: Krishna Pandit of Congress defeated Dass by 24,509 votes.

How he performed

Residents say the MLA tried improving the condition of villages where money was spent on improving amenities such as providing tiled streets and augmenting drainage and water facilities. He spent Rs 75 crore on upgrading the civil hospital to a 200-bed one. His critics say most developmental works didn’t take off after the foundation stones were laid. The demand for Transport Nagar remains unfulfilled. He was, however, accessible to the people.

MLA Quote

Development will be my poll plank. Work on most projects dealing with problems such as pollution, drainage, water-logging and traffic jams is nearing completion. If elected, I’ll bring big-ticket projects, including a medical college.

By the way

Associated with RSS since 1967

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 22:08 IST