Haryana Assembly Polls: Gian Chand Gupta, Panchkula MLA

Gian Chand Gupta is the BJP MLA from Panchkula assembly constituency of Haryana.

With an RSS background, Gupta started his political career in Chandigarh and became the BJP unit chief. He moved to Panchkula in 2002 and unsuccessfully contested the 2009 Haryana elections.

Educational Qualification: Higher secondary

Assets declared in 2014: Rs 11.95 crore

Moveable: Rs 95 lakh

Immovable: Rs 11 crore

Constituency primer: Until 2009, Panchkula was a part of Kalka assembly constituency and considered the citadel of the INLD and the Congress. Largely an urban segment, Panchkula is the de-facto capital of Haryana. Most key offices of the state government are located here. The army’s Western Command headquarters is located in adjoining Chandimandir.

2014: Gian Chand Gupta of the BJP polled 69,916 votes and defeated INLD’s Kulbhushan Goyal by 44,602 votes.

2009: Devender Kumar Bansal of the Congress defeated Yograj Singh of the INLD by over 16,000 votes.

How he performed: Residents of Panchkula are disenchanted. They say Gupta couldn’t deliver on promises, including the smart city status. His supporters, however, claim 90% of promises in the manifesto have been fulfilled. The tussle between Gupta and the Panchkula municipal corporation is blamed for the slow pace of development. The promises of opening a university and medical college are yet to be fulfilled. 24-hour water supply remains a pipe dream. The construction of nine sewerage plants is a work in progress though the BJP claims it carried out works worth Rs 2,000 crore in the segment.

Quote: The district has seen tremendous development. Many development works have been completed, while some are in the pipeline. In 2014, we promised 84 developmental works but have executed 125.

By the way: Gupta is a former mayor of Chandigarh

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 22:10 IST