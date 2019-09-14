Haryana Assembly Polls: Kanwar Pal, Jagadhri MLA

assembly-elections

Inspired by Sadhvi Rithambara, Kanwar Pal jumped into the Ram Janambhoomi movement in 1989 and joined the BJP in 1990. The two-term MLA quit the assembly nine months earlier to protest the Punjab government’s 2004 move to scrap the water-sharing agreement.

Educational Qualification: Higher secondary

Assets declared in 2014: Rs 4.81 crore

Moveable: Rs 56 lakh

Immovable: Rs 4.25

Constituency primer

Located in Yamunanagar district, Jagadhri assembly segment is known for its utensil and metal works industry. Before delimitation, it was called Chhachhrauli segment. Muslim voters are in a sizeable number here. Jagadhri has a timber market and known for plywood manufacturing. The Khizrabad area is notorious for illegal mining, while thieves of khair wood are active in Kalesar forest.

Electoral history

2014: Kanwar Pal defeated Akram Khan of the BSP by 34,000 votes.

2009: Kanwar Pal was relegated to the third slot and Akram Khan of BSP won by 4,328 votes.

How he performed

Kanwar Pal is the Vidhan Sabha speaker. His rise in stature has helped improve conditions in Jagadhri. He says he spent Rs 200 crore on electrification. Two 30-bed hospitals are operational, while work on a 100-bed hospital will start soon. Kanwar Pal has his ear to the ground and holds janta darbars (open sessions) regularly to solve problems of the people. He is responsible for ensuring better roads and augmenting the sewerage system besides the setting up of college buildings and ITIs. His critics say he did not do much to revive Jagadhri’s utensil industry, an raise issue he raised when he was in the opposition. They say he did not check illegal mining.

MLA Quote

I have ensured all-round development. From hospitals, schools, colleges and roads to rural electrification, developmental works worth Rs 1,100 crore are either ready or near completion.

By the way

Kanwar Pal is a lookalike of Kishan Kapoor, the Kangra MP

