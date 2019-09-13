Haryana Assembly Polls: Latika Sharma, Kalka MLA

assembly-elections

Latika Sharma is the BJP MLA from Kalka assembly constituency of Haryana.

Educated in Delhi, Latika Sharma is a first-time legislator. A lawyer in Panchkula courts prior to her poll debut, she was active in student politics.

Educational qualification: BCom, LLB

Assets declared in 2014: Rs 26.23 crore

Moveable: Rs 7.82 crore

Immoveable: Rs 18.41 crore

Constituency primer: Kalka is named after Goddess Kali. A town of Panchkula district, Kalka is the gateway to Himachal Pradesh. The constituency borders four hill assembly segments of HP. The outer region of this segment has an inhospitable terrain and lacks development.

Electoral history:

2014: BJP nominee Latika Sharma won by 19,029 votes after defeating Pardeep Chaudhary of the INLD.

2009: Pardeep Chaudhary of the INLD polled 41,625 votes and defeated Congress candidate Satvinder Singh Rana.

2005: Congress candidate Chander Mohan got 98,765 votes and won against Pardeep Chaudhary of the INLD by 61,000 votes.

How she performed: Latika is a hard task master and didn’t let inexperience become a stumbling block. She is credited with having undertaken developmental works and transforming the face of the otherwise neglected segment despite being near the state capital. Even her detractors admit that the MLA was accessible in the constituency. The construction of roads and bridges picked up pace in the segment’s hill terrain. The MLA says 110 dhanis in Morni got electricity due to her efforts. “Road connectivity helped teachers reach schools in remote areas. School results have improved,” she says.

Quote: My aim was to ensure connectivity. I was connected with the people of my constituency and focused on bridging all parts of the segment with roads. Developmental works worth Rs 800 crore were completed during my tenure. This includes 12 bridges.

By the way: Fitness conscious, she is a yoga enthusiast

