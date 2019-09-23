Haryana Assembly Polls: Om Parkash Yadav, Narnaul MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:37 IST

Retired as agriculture development officer, Yadav has been close to the family of former CM Rao Birender Singh. Known for his social service, he is also president of Haryana Yadav Mahasabha. He fought his first election in 2014 and won.

Educational Qualification: BSc

Assets declared in 2014:Rs 12 lakh

Movable: Rs 6.5 lakh

Immoveable: Rs 5.6 lakh

Constituency primer:

Bordering Rajasthan from two sides, Narnaul constituency -- district headquarters of Mahendergarh -- is dominated by Ahir community. Leaders of different communities, including Brahmin, Gurjar and Baniya, have won from this seat. Congress’ Ram Sharan Mittal won from Narnaul five times. The Congress has not won from this seat since 1991. The INLD finished second twice, but never won either.

Electoral History:

2014: BJP’s Yadav defeated INLD’s Kamlesh by 4,553 votes.

2009: HJC’s Rao Narender Singh defeated INLD’s Bhana Ram by 3,392 votes.

2005: Independent Radhey Shyam defeated Cong’s Chander Parkash by 43,398 votes.

How he performed:

It is said that after more than 35 years, people of several parts of Narnaul got water supply through lift irrigation up to tail end. Yadav credits the government with implementing this project for which Rs 143 crore was spent. He highlights his initiative to get a cluster of 17 villages the facility to have canal-based drinking water. Narnaul has got a girls’ college, a medical college, a trauma centre, an upgraded civil hospital and power houses during his term.

MLA’s quote:

We are fully prepared to fight the election and confident of winning it because of the overall development carried out by our government across the state, especially in Narnaul.

By the way:

He is known for his service and care for cows.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 22:23 IST