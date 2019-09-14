Haryana Assembly Polls: Shyam Singh, Radaur MLA

assembly-elections

A well-off farmer, Shyam Singh belongs to Pehowa and lost five elections till 2014. He fought from Radaur on a BJP ticket in 2009 too but won the seat, an INLD citadel, in the last elections.

Educational qualification: Graduate

Assets declared in 2014: Rs 2.69 crore

Moveable: Rs 9.61 lakh

Immovable: Rs 2.6 crore

Constituency primer

Dominated by Jat, Rajput, Saini and Kamboj communities, Radaur has been a citadel of the INLD with the exception of the last assembly election. This constituency was a reserved seat but was converted into a general one in 2009 following delimitation. The Yamuna crisscrosses Radaur, inundating rural areas. It’s known for sugarcane cultivation.

Electoral history

2014: Shyam Singh defeated Raj Kumar Bubka of Congress by 38,707 votes

2009: Bishan Lal Saini of INLD defeated Suresh Kumar of Congress by 4,395 votes

2005: Ishwar Singh Palaka of INLD defeated Lehri Singh of Congress by 5,263 votes

How he performed: From a village, Radaur is a town with better infrastructure and amenities. The MLA has got a bridge built over the Yamuna near Nagli Ghat. He has also got an SDM office at Radaur, a co-educational college, a bus stand, an industrial training institute, a bypass and primary health centre set up. There have, however, been several accidents on the Radaur stretch of the Yamunanagar-Karnal national highway, which is not four-laned. The long drawn protests by sugarcane farmers for pending payments needs to be resolved.

MLA Quote

I’ve carried out development works in five years that others would have done in 10. Our government has worked for all-round development of Radaur, which remained neglected by parties in the past.

By the way

He was best athlete of Kurukshetra University from 1970-73

