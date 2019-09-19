Haryana Assembly Polls: Sri Krishan Hooda, Baroda MLA

assembly-elections

Hooda started his political journey as a panchayat member and became sarpanch twice. He has won five assembly elections, thrice from Garhi Sampla Kiloi and twice from Baroda. He switched to Congress from INLD in 2005.

Educational qualification: Class 9

Assets Rs 12.72 crore

Moveable: Rs 30.66 lakh

Immovable: Rs 11.76 crore

Constituency primer

Baroda is a citadel of INLD and the party never lost any election here from 1977 to 2005. It was a reserved seat before 2008 delimitation. Dominated by Jat community followed by Brahmins and Dalits, has been named after Baroda village. This rural segment doesn’t have any college.

Electoral History:

2014: Sri Krishna Hooda of Congress defeated Kapoor Singh Narwal of INLD by 5,183 votes.

2009: Hooda defeated Narwal by 25,343 votes.

2005: Ramphal of INLD defeated Rampal of Congress by 3,227 votes.

How he performed

Like other Congress legislators, Hooda too blames the ruling BJP for all the ills afflicting his segment. On the other hand, voters say the MLA has been indifferent even during the Congress rule. Residents continue to suffer due to the issues of waterlogging, lack of drinking water, canal water and broken roads. The opponents say that he still focuses more on his erstwhile constituency Garhi Sampla Kiloi.

MLA Quote

Along with halting the developmental works in my constituency, the ruling BJP has broken our social fabric by dividing us on caste lines. I have raised several issues in vidhan sabha regarding development works of my area and they fell on deaf ears.

By the way

He is yet to visit a foreign country.

