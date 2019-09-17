Haryana Assembly Polls: Zakir Hussain, Nuh MLA

assembly-elections

Sep 17, 2019

Zakir Hussain is INLD MLA (now in BJP) from Nuh constituency in Haryana.

Elected thrice to Haryana assembly, Zakir Hussain comes from a political family of Nuh. Both his father and grandfather were prominent politicians from Mewat region active in electoral politics since 1926. He first became MLA in 1991 and later in 2000. He had won 2014 election as INLD candidate, but recently joined the BJP.

Educational qualification: LLB

Assets declared in 2014: Rs 8.14 crore

Moveable: Rs 74 lakh

Immoveable: Rs 7.4 crore

Constituency primer: It is one of the three assembly segments falling in Mewat region which has dominant Meo-Muslim population. Also, Nuh is the poorest area of the state in terms of social, educational and economical indicators. The town is the district headquarters of Nuh district.

Electoral history:

2014: Zakir Hussain of the INLD defeated Aftab Ahmed (Cong) by 32,796 votes

2009: Aftab Ahmed (Cong) polled 33,925 votes and defeated Sanjay (BJP) who got 17,021 votes

2005: Habib-Ur-Rehman won as an independent. He got 36,879 votes and defeated Aftab Ahmed got 32,520 votes

How he performed: A lot of development has taken place in Nuh in the last five years. This includes setting up of a dental college and a Unani Medical College. Around 12 schools have been upgraded, 6 health and wellness centres set up. The constituency also witnessed construction of 54 link roads. An important development was the launch of Mewat Feeder canal at the cost of Rs 650 cr. The government also brought drinking water to 17 villages. Besides, Rs 80 crore has been spent on overall development of villages.

By the way: Hussain likes gardening, listening to music and visiting different places.

