INLD to support independents on four seats to ‘spoil BJP’s chances’

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:16 IST

Having faced its worst-ever performance in the 2019 Lok Saba elections, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has decided not to field candidates on five seats in the assembly elections and instead support independents in at least four segments, saying it did so to ensure the defeat of the BJP and the Congress.

The party, which emerged as principal opposition in the 2014 assembly polls with 19 seats but was later reduced to just three MLAs after a split due to a family feud, has fielded its candidates from 82 seats and given three reserved seats — Kalanwali, Ratia and Guhla-Cheeka — to its old alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The segments it did not pitch its nominees from are Ambala (city), Ambala Cantt, Karnal, Sirsa and Meham.

Party’s state president BD Dhalia said, “There was no dearth of candidates but we opted out from these seats to ensure the defeat of the BJP and Congress so that votes are not divided. We are supporting independent candidate Gokul Setia in Sirsa, Congress rebel Nirmal Singh in Ambala (city), Nirmal’s daughter Chitra Sarwara from Ambala (Cantt) and Balraj Kundu in Meham. We think these candidates are strong and can defeat the BJP,” he added.

Surprisingly, the party has decided not to field its candidate from Sirsa even as the Lok Sabha constituency was once considered a bastion of the Chautala family. Two of the reserved seats it gave to SAD are part of the Lok Sabha segment.

Poll analysts say after split in the Chautala clan and formation of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the INLD is losing its grip over Sirsa.

Moreover, the party also is not contesting from the Meham assembly segment in Rohtak district which was once represented by INLD founder and former deputy prime minister Devi Lal.

Initially, the party had fielded Onkar Singh from Ambala Cantt, but later decided to support Chitra Sarwara.

“I have withdrawn my nomination in support of Chitra Sarwara and we will support her to ensure Anil Vij’s defeat,” Onkar told HT.

Dhalia said the party will soon decide as who they will support in Karnal.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 00:16 IST