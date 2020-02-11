Janakpuri Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway, BJP leading
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Janakpuri Assembly seat. Congress candidate Radhika Khera is contesting against AAP candidate Rajesh Rishi and Ashish Sood of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:43 IST
Janakpuri is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the South West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,74,133 eligible voters in this constituency. Rajesh Rishi is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Radhika Khera of Indian National Congress and Ashish Sood of the BJP.
AAP’s Rajesh Rishi had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Janakpuri seats are:
Rajesh Rishi -- AAP
Radhika Khera -- INC
Ashish Sood -- BJP
Currently, BJP’s Ashish Sood is in the lead.
