Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: CM Raghubar Das ‘poorest’ among key Jamshedpur East seat candidates

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 13:52 IST

Chief minister Raghubar Das is the “poorest” among the key candidates contesting from Jamshedpur East seat, according to a report published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on November 28.

Jamshedpur East goes to polls in the second phase on December 7. Das, in his nomination affidavit, has declared his total assets worth Rs 85,08,981, an increase of Rs12,36,925 from the assets he had declared five years back. In 2014 assembly elections, Das had declared his total assets worth a Rs 72,72,056 in his affidavit, according to the ADR.

Though there are 20 candidates in the fray from Jamshedpur East, Congress’s Gourav Vallabh, Independent candidate Saryu Roy and JVM-P’s Abhay Singh are being seen as major contenders against Raghubar Das. Saryu Roy, who has been a cabinet minister in the Raghbhar Das government, has declared his total assets worth Rs 4.35 crore, ADR report says.

The Opposition alliance, comprising Congress, JMM and RJD, has fielded Gourav Vallabh against the Das. Vallabh has declared his total assets worth Rs 7.48 crore. However, Abhay Singh, who is contesting on Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) ticket , is the richest candidate from the seat with total assets worth Rs 9.19 crore, according to the report.

In the second phase, polling will be held in 20 constituencies. A total of 260 candidates are in fray, out of which 46 candidates are crorepatis.

JMM nominee from Ghatsila seat, Ramdas Soren, is the richest candidate in the second phase, having declared his total assets worth Rs 9.60 crore. The BJP, however, leads the chart with 10 crorepati candidates out of the total 20 in the fray. The opposition alliance has nine crorepati candidates, including seven from JMM and two from Congress . JMM is contesting on 14 seats, while its ally Congress is contesting on six seats in the second phase.

JVM-P is contesting on all 20 seats and its four candidates are also crorepatis. The AJSU Party has fielded candidates for 12 seats in the phase, of which three are crorepatis.

There are several candidates with assets worth just a few thousands of rupees. Madhav Candra Kunkal, in fray as an Independent from Majhgaon seat, is the poorest candidate in the second phase, having declared his total assets worth Rs 2,000. Similarly, Pushpa Sinku, an independent candidate from Chaibasa seat, has declared her total assets worth Rs 7,000, says the report.