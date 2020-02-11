Karol Bagh Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway, AAP in the lead
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Karol Bagh Assembly seat. Congress candidate Gaurav Dhanak is contesting against AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi and Yogender Chandoliya of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:51 IST
Karol Bagh is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the Central Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,64,742 eligible voters in this constituency. Vishesh Ravi is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Gaurav Dhanak of Indian National Congress and Yogender Chandoliya of the BJP.
AAP’s Vishesh Ravi had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Karol Bagh seats are:
Vishesh Ravi -- AAP
Gaurav Dhanak -- INC
Yogender Chandoliya -- BJP
Currently, AAP’s Vishesh Ravi is in the lead.
