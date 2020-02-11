Karol Bagh Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway, AAP in the lead

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:51 IST

Karol Bagh is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the Central Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,64,742 eligible voters in this constituency. Vishesh Ravi is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Gaurav Dhanak of Indian National Congress and Yogender Chandoliya of the BJP.

AAP’s Vishesh Ravi had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Karol Bagh seats are:

Vishesh Ravi -- AAP

Gaurav Dhanak -- INC

Yogender Chandoliya -- BJP

Currently, AAP’s Vishesh Ravi is in the lead.