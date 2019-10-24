Live #ElectionsWithHT: Latest updates, sharpest analysis and more

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 07:59 IST

Tune in for fastest numbers and cutting edge analysis with Hindustan Times as votes are counted for the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. Senior HT journalists including Sunetra Choudhury, Vinod Sharma, Roshan Kishore and Prashant Jha slice through layers of information to bring you the most important updates and deep political insights. Will Devendra Fadnavis and ML Khattar retain the states for saffron? Keep watching for all this and more.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 07:59 IST