Home / Assembly Elections / Madipur Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway, AAP’s Girish Soni leading

Madipur Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway, AAP’s Girish Soni leading

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Madipur Assembly seat. Congress candidate Jai Prakash Panwar is contesting against AAP candidate Girish Soni and Kailash Sankhla of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:46 IST
New Delhi, India - Feb. 7, 2020: Electoral officials inspect EVM and VVPAT machines at the Jija Bai Industrial Training Institute for Women distribution centre at Siri Fort, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Madipur is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,63,108 eligible voters in this constituency. Girish Soni is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Jai Prakash Panwar of Indian National Congress and Kailash Sankhla of the BJP.

Follow Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Live Updates

AAP’s Girish Soni had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Madipur seats are:

Girish Soni -- AAP

Jai Prakash Panwar -- INC

Kailash Sankhla -- BJP

Currently, AAP’s Girish Soni is in the lead.

