Madipur Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway, AAP’s Girish Soni leading

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:46 IST

Madipur is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,63,108 eligible voters in this constituency. Girish Soni is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Jai Prakash Panwar of Indian National Congress and Kailash Sankhla of the BJP.

AAP’s Girish Soni had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Madipur seats are:

Girish Soni -- AAP

Jai Prakash Panwar -- INC

Kailash Sankhla -- BJP

Currently, AAP’s Girish Soni is in the lead.