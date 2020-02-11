e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / BJP candidate Ajeet Singh Kharkhari leads in Najafgarh

BJP candidate Ajeet Singh Kharkhari leads in Najafgarh

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Najafgarh Assembly seat. Congress candidate Sahab Singh Yadav is contesting against AAP candidate Kailash Gehlot and Ajit Kharkhari of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Poll Counting for Najafgarh will take place on February 11.
Poll Counting for Najafgarh will take place on February 11.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Najafgarh is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 3,32,919 eligible voters in this constituency. Kailash Gehlot is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Sahab Singh Yadav of Indian National Congress and Ajit Kharkhari of the BJP. Kailash Gehlot had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Najafgarh seats are:

Kailash Gehlot -- AAP

Sahab Singh Yadav -- INC

ALSO READ: Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am, Arvind Kejriwal eyes 3rd term

Ajit Kharkhari -- BJP

According to early trends, BJP candidate Ajeet Singh Kharkhari is leading in Najafgarh.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
AAP leads in over 50 seats, Congress opens account, show trends
AAP leads in over 50 seats, Congress opens account, show trends
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari predicts 55 seats for party, revises earlier number
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari predicts 55 seats for party, revises earlier number
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results begins
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results begins
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news