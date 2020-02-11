BJP candidate Ajeet Singh Kharkhari leads in Najafgarh
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Najafgarh Assembly seat. Congress candidate Sahab Singh Yadav is contesting against AAP candidate Kailash Gehlot and Ajit Kharkhari of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:56 IST
Najafgarh is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 3,32,919 eligible voters in this constituency. Kailash Gehlot is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Sahab Singh Yadav of Indian National Congress and Ajit Kharkhari of the BJP. Kailash Gehlot had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Najafgarh seats are:
Kailash Gehlot -- AAP
Sahab Singh Yadav -- INC
ALSO READ: Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am, Arvind Kejriwal eyes 3rd term
Ajit Kharkhari -- BJP
According to early trends, BJP candidate Ajeet Singh Kharkhari is leading in Najafgarh.
Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.