BJP candidate Ajeet Singh Kharkhari leads in Najafgarh

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:56 IST

Najafgarh is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 3,32,919 eligible voters in this constituency. Kailash Gehlot is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Sahab Singh Yadav of Indian National Congress and Ajit Kharkhari of the BJP. Kailash Gehlot had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Najafgarh seats are:

Kailash Gehlot -- AAP

Sahab Singh Yadav -- INC

ALSO READ: Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am, Arvind Kejriwal eyes 3rd term

Ajit Kharkhari -- BJP

According to early trends, BJP candidate Ajeet Singh Kharkhari is leading in Najafgarh.