e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Assembly Elections / NDA will form govt in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will be CM again: BJP chief JP Nadda declares in Gaya

NDA will form govt in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will be CM again: BJP chief JP Nadda declares in Gaya

During his address, Nadda reminded the people of Bihar how it earlier only had four medical colleges and in last six years, 14 medical institutes have been formed in the state, while development work is in progress for 11 more.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 11, 2020 18:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP national president JP Nadda addresses supporters during a public rally for the Bihar Assembly election, in Gaya on Sunday.
BJP national president JP Nadda addresses supporters during a public rally for the Bihar Assembly election, in Gaya on Sunday.(ANI photo)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) national president JP Nadda on Sunday backed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will once again form the government in the state.

Nadda listed the development work done by the NDA government in the last six years in Bihar. “New dimensions of development work in several sectors are being written in Bihar and it is our responsibility to drive this development,” he said in his election rally in poll-bound Bihar’s Gaya. During his address, Nadda reminded the people of Bihar how it earlier only had four medical colleges and in last six years, 14 medical institutes have been formed in the state, while development work is in progress for 11 more.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kumar, Nadda said, “Modi hai toh mumkeen hai, Nitish hai toh pradesh aage badhega.” “Leadership of India is secured in the hands of PM Modi and it is important we secure Bihar’s leadership with Nitish Kumar,” he added.

Nadda extended an assurance that the NDA will form the government in the state with Nitish Kumar as the chief minister. “We have to provide employment to the country’s youth and make them self-reliant. We have to take the ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliance) mantra given by PM Modi and march towards a self-dependent nation,” he said.

Nadda’s election rally in Gaya was the first public meeting by a senior BJP leader in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The BJP chief, along with Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, first visited Mahavir temple in Patna to seek blessings and offer prayer ahead of assembly polls. Nadda will also be holding a meeting of BJP leaders and party workers in Patna, which will be attended by district presidents, senior party leaders, MPs and assembly election candidates.

The first phase of the three-phase assembly election in Bihar will be held on October 28. The votes will be counted on November 10.

tags
top news
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Rashid traps Uthappa in front to jolt RR
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Rashid traps Uthappa in front to jolt RR
BJP releases list of 46 candidates for second phase of Bihar elections
BJP releases list of 46 candidates for second phase of Bihar elections
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China holds event to remember Indian doctor Kotnis
China holds event to remember Indian doctor Kotnis
Railways to upgrade high speed trains with only special AC coaches
Railways to upgrade high speed trains with only special AC coaches
KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Review and SRH vs RR and MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Review and SRH vs RR and MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In