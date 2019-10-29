On The Record | BJP must give Sena more portfolios in Maha,Centre: Athawale

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:41 IST

On this edition of On The Record, Union Minister and president of the Republican Party of India spoke to Hindustan Times about the ongoing negotiations for government formation in Maharashtra. Speaking to HT’s national political editor Sunetra Choudhury, Athawale said that he had met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday and asked for the Sena and BJP to hammer out an agreement. While the Sena should agree to the Deputy Chief Minister’s post instead of demanding the CM’s post on a rotational basis, Athawale said that the BJP should accommodate by giving the Sena more seats in the cabinet instead of the single portfolio that they currently hold.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 13:41 IST