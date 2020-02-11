e-paper
Patparganj Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

Patparganj Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Patparganj Assembly seat. Congress candidate Laxman Rawat is contesting against AAP candidate Manish Sisodia and Ravinder Singh Negi of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Security personnel are seen outside counting centres ahead of the Delhi assembly election result.
Security personnel are seen outside counting centres ahead of the Delhi assembly election result.(HT Photo)
         

The counting of votes on Patparganj Assembly constituency is underway and result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22.

The candidates who contested in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Patparganj seat are:

Manish Sisodia - AAP

Ravinder Singh Negi - BJP

Rakesh - Others

Laxman Rawat - INC

Pratap Chandra - Others

Rakesh Suri - Others

Vinay Kumar Singh - Others

Shatrughan Kumar Singh - Others

Sanjeev Bhati - Others

Surender Gupta - Others

Gopal Prasad - Independent

Manoj Kumar - Independent

Surjeet Singh - Independent

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is the MLA from the Patparganj seat. Sisodia won from Patparganj for a second consecutive time in 2015 and defeated Vinod Kumar Binny of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by over 28,000 votes. Sisodia got 75,243 votes while Binny managed to get 46,452 votes and Anil Kumar of the Congress got 16,260 votes.

Sisodia holds the education, finance, planning, tourism, land and building, services, women and child, art, culture and languages portfolios in the AAP government in Delhi. AAP had fielded 70 candidates in the 2015 Delhi assembly election and won as many as 67 seats. The remaining three were won by the BJP.

