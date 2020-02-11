Shahdara Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting to begin at 8 am
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is soon to start for Shahdara Assembly seat. BJP candidate Sanjay Goyal is fighting against INC candidate Dr. Narender Nath and AAP candidate Ram Niwas Goel. For round-wise voting updates, watch this space.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:29 IST
Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22 in Delhi. To elect a new government, Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020. The counting will start at 8 am and the result is expected to be declared by afternoon.
Shahdara assembly seat comes under East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.
This year eight candidates contested from the Shahdara seat. They are:
Dr. Narender Nath – Indian National Congress
Ram Niwas Goel - Aam Aadmi Party
Sanjay Goyal - Bharatiya Janata Party
Allah Bakash - Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
Nishant Sharma - Proutist Bloc, India
Ranjana Munesh Chauhan - Bhartiya Samajik Nyay Party
Vimla - Sabse Badi Party
Indu - Bahujan Samaj Party
In 2015 assembly polls, ten candidates contested from the Shahdara seat. Incumbent MLA Ram Niwas Goel of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated Jitender Singh Shunty of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015. Goel defeated Shunty by a margin of 11,731 votes.
In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, a total of 1,69,896 electors participated, out of which 90,548 were males and 79,342 females.
Shahdara Assembly constituency, in the 2015 Delhi polls, witnessed 69.6 per cent voter turnout. NOTA or The None of the Above option got 0.2 per cent votes.
