‘Shaheen Bagh protest not a coincidence, it’s an experiment’: PM Modi at Delhi election rally

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 18:06 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh is not a coincidence, but an experiment by the Opposition parties to disturb the peaceful environment in the national capital.

“They always indulge in vote bank politics, appeasement politics. Can they ever ensure a safe environment in Delhi for development? Never. Whether it’s Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, you have seen protests in the past few days over CAA. Do you think this is coincidence? No, this is an experiment,” the PM said at his first election rally in Delhi for the February 8 Assembly elections.

“There is a political design behind this, which threatens to break the harmony of the society,” he added.

PM Modi said that if it was about confusion regarding a law, the protest should have ended after government assurances. “But Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are playing the game of politics. By keeping Constitution and tricolour in the foreground, attention being diverted from real conspiracy,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Congress, the PM said those who questioned Batla House encounter are saving those who raised ‘tukde tukde’ slogan.

The protest at Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi has been going on for more than 50 days, and is led by women. The protest has led to the closure of a key road (No 13A) which connects Delhi to Noida. The administration as well as locals have requested the protesters to clear the road so that the commuters don’t face inconvenience, but they have ignored all the requests.

The protesters want the government to take back the amendments to the citizenship law, which fast-tracks citizenship to persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries: Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The protesters say that the law divides the society on the basis of religion - a charge vehemently denied by the government. The Centre, especially Home Minister Amit Shah (who piloted the bill in Parliament), has said the CAA is here to stay.

The Assembly elections for 70 seats of Delhi will be held on February 8, and the counting will take place on February 11. The campaigning ends on February 6.

The BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi for the last two decades, is trying to corner the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the issue of law and order in the city-state. The AAP, meanwhile, is seeking to return to power, hoping to better its record of winning 67 of the 70 seats in 2015.