In first poll rally in Delhi, PM Modi’s ‘good intention’ message to Kejriwal

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 18:03 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first rally in poll-bound Delhi on Monday where he said that the BJP delivers what it promises, and believes in positivity.

“I don’t need to tell you what Delhi really wants - it is clearly visible. In last year’s general elections , BJP was strengthened by the people of Delhi, who gave all seven Lok Sabha seats to BJP. Their vote helped in changing the fortunes of this country,” said Modi.

“This time,their vote will change the fortunes of Delhi, and make the city safe, modern and clean,” he added.

He also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, saying it only believes in doing politics.

“I feel sad when I see that PM Awas Yojana is not being implemented in Delhi. Centre made two crore houses across the country, but not a single one was constructed in Delhi,” said PM Modi.

“Everyone wants to own a house, but till the time, these people (AAP) are in power, they will keep on blocking such projects. That’s because they only know how to indulge in politics,” he added.

He also listed the achievements of BJP-led central government, like scrapping of Article 370, paving way for construction of Ram temple with the historic Ayodhya verdict, criminalising the practice of triple talaq etc. “But people of Delhi are still waiting for Lokpal. What happened to such a big movement and tall promises? Good intentions are needed to take decisions like this,” said the PM.

Recounting the glorious history of Delhi, the Prime Minister said it is due to hard work of people of the city that Delhi has made a name for itself. “But for the last two decades, the city is being run by people who never let the wave of 21st century touch the city,” said PM Modi, also targeting Congress. The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998.

Modi, the star campaigner for the BJP, is scheduled to hold two rallies in the run-up to Assembly elections in the national capital.

In the final week before polls, BJP has amped up its campaign and fielded PM Modi.

The party made the best use of Sunday, the last before the February 8 Delhi assembly polls, to garner support for their candidates.

The BJP conducted a mega contact programme, with its top leaders, including party chief J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, visiting all 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital.

Union minister Smriti Irani campaigned extensively in Rohini, Mehrauli, R K Puram, Kasturba Nagar. She said that it was a “tragedy” that Chief Minister Kejriwal who joined politics to bring a change was “supporting” anti-national elements.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also targeted his Delhi counterpart Kejriwal over the protests at Shaheen Bagh.