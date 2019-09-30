e-paper
Swaraj India names 3 candidates for Haryana assembly polls, Gurugram manifesto to be out this week

The Swaraj Party also announced the names of candidates for the three Haryana assembly constituencies in Mewat on Sunday.

assembly-elections Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
Swaraj India National President, Yogendra Yadav (in green kurta) during the launch of the party's election campaign in Haryana, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday, September 1, 2019. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Swaraj India is expected to release its manifesto for Gurugram next weekend ahead of the Haryana assembly elections. Sheilza Bhatia, party’s candidate for the Gurgaon constituency, said that the manifesto was ready and was being screened by the central committee for the final approval. Bhatia said that the manifesto had been prepared after incorporating all the suggestions made by the residents during interactions with the party over the past few weeks

“We have been meeting residents from different localities of the city to gather information about issues that matter most to them. Our manifesto will broadly be a framework that seeks to resolve these concerns. Our manifesto for Gurugram will reflect our vision for the development of the city,” said Bhatia.

She also added that the nature of the problems being faced by residents of New Gurugram and Old Gurugram was different. As such the manifesto has been prepared keeping in mind the same. Bhatia is expected to file her nomination on Thursday, following which the manifesto will be released.

A graduate from Delhi University, Bhatia is an entrepreneur and has co-founded a startup. In the past, she has also worked towards the creation of livelihood opportunities in Mewat.

The party, which has so far adopted a door-to-door campaign, will be changing its campaigning style after the nominations. “Our campaigning style will be slightly creative. It will have some significance and connection to the current problems being faced by the city. The new campaign will kick off from the next week onwards after the nominations,” said Bhatia, who campaigned in New Colony in Sector 7 on Sunday.

The party also announced the names of candidates for the three assembly constituencies in Mewat on Sunday. Mohammed Yahya Saifi, 47, has been fielded from Nuh. Saifi is the founding member of an organisation focusing on education and social awakening in Mewat and has been associated with the Mewat Vikas Sabha. Talim Hussain, 28, a lawyer has been given the ticket from Punhana. Finally, from Ferozepur Jhirka, the party’s candidate is Pehlu, a farmer.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 10:09 IST

