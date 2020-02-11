Timarpur Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes will begin today at 8 am at Timarpur Assembly seat. BJP candidate Surinder Pal Singh is contesting against AAP candidate Dilip Pandey and Congress candidate Amar Lata Sangwan. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:39 IST
Timarpur is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am today. The constituency had 1,88,956 registered voters in 2015.
BJP’s Surinder Pal Singh is contesting against AAP’s Dilip Pandey and Amar Lata Sangwan of Indian National Congress. In 2015 elections Pankaj Pushkar (AAP) had won the seat with a margin of 20,647 votes.
Contestants for Timarpur seats:
Amar Lata Sangwan ---- INC
Dilip Pandey --- AAP
Surinder Pal Singh --- BJP
Advocate Uma Shanker Gautam ---- OTHERS
Sanjeev Kumar Rana --- OTHERS
Amita Malik --- OTHERS
Kavita --- OTHERS
Jagannath --- OTHERS
Parashu Ram Maurya ---- OTHERS
Yugal Kishor Poddar ---- OTHERS
Raj Kumar Malik ---- OTHERS
Vishal Ghansham Ghobale ---- OTHERS
Sonu Kaushik ---- OTHERS
Hemraj ---- OTHERS
