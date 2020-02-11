Timarpur Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

assembly-elections

Timarpur is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am today. The constituency had 1,88,956 registered voters in 2015.

BJP’s Surinder Pal Singh is contesting against AAP’s Dilip Pandey and Amar Lata Sangwan of Indian National Congress. In 2015 elections Pankaj Pushkar (AAP) had won the seat with a margin of 20,647 votes.

Contestants for Timarpur seats:

Amar Lata Sangwan ---- INC

Dilip Pandey --- AAP

Surinder Pal Singh --- BJP

Advocate Uma Shanker Gautam ---- OTHERS

Sanjeev Kumar Rana --- OTHERS

Amita Malik --- OTHERS

Kavita --- OTHERS

Jagannath --- OTHERS

Parashu Ram Maurya ---- OTHERS

Yugal Kishor Poddar ---- OTHERS

Raj Kumar Malik ---- OTHERS

Vishal Ghansham Ghobale ---- OTHERS

Sonu Kaushik ---- OTHERS

Hemraj ---- OTHERS