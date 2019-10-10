e-paper
Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Vote for me, traffic fines problem will end: Haryana BJP candidate promises

Haryana is in the throes of hectic campaigns by various parties with top leaders scheduled to address rallies, prominent among them being Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minsiter Amit Shah.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the rally for Haryana Assembly Election 2019.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the rally for Haryana Assembly Election 2019.(Photo by Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
         

It’s election time and promises are raining. But this one takes the cake.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in poll-bound Haryana on Wednesday promised that if he gets elected in October 21 polls then he will ensure that ‘no challan is issued to their vehicles by the authorities’.

While addressing a public gathering, BJP candidate Dudaram Bishnoi said: “You will elect me as your MLA from this constituency… it’s about drugs abuse, it’s about education, the authorities who issue challan to the motorcycle riders- all these small problems would end automatically when your brother or son will become an MLA.”

The promise comes at a time when hefty fines are being imposed – running into lakhs in some case – for traffic violations following the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 from September 1.

Elections for 90 member Haryana Assembly is slated for October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24. The state is in the throes of hectic campaigns by various parties with top leaders scheduled to address rallies, prominent among them being Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minsiter Amit Shah.

PM Modi will address four rallies across the state, first rally will be at Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district on October 14.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 10:20 IST

