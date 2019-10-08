e-paper
PM Modi to address 4 rallies in Haryana, BJP says it will be back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address four poll rallies in Haryana. Of this, he will be addressing two on October 14 in Ballabgarh and Faridabad, and two others in Thanesar and Hisar.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 08, 2019 21:30 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Chandigarh
Union Minister and BJP election in-charge of Haryana, Narendra Tomar said, will win more than 75 seats in the State and form the government, second time in a row.
Union Minister and BJP election in-charge of Haryana, Narendra Tomar said, will win more than 75 seats in the State and form the government, second time in a row.(Hindustan Times/Manoj Dhaka)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address four poll rallies in Haryana. Of this, he will be addressing two on October 14 in Ballabgarh and Faridabad, and two others in Thanesar and Hisar.

Announcing this, Narendra Tomar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election in-charge of Haryana, said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win more than 75 seats and form the government, second time in a row.”

BJP chief Amit Shah will also hold rallies and meetings at Ratia, Jind, Panchkula, Kalka, Tosham, Dadri and other Assembly constituencies.

Apart from them, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP working president J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be among the star campaigners for the party.

Expressing confidence, Tomar said, in 2019 general elections the party had targeted 300 plus seats and achieved that in Haryana too we would return to power comfortably.

The farmers were getting benefit from the Rs 6,000 pension scheme of the central government, he added.

In both Haryana and Maharashtra, which will go to polls on October 21, the BJP has it easy with the opposition either absent or dousing dissent within.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 21:30 IST

