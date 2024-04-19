Crystal healing: Powerful stones for each zodiac sign based on four elements

Crystal healing is one of the most popular spiritual practices to enhance a person's health, mood, and life in general. Since ancient times, crystals have been used for various purposes like energy healing, manifestation, and affirmations. Meanwhile, zodiac signs are the very foundation of astrology. They often go hand-in-hand in terms of their classification based on the classical four elements- earth, water, fire, and air. In this article, we will explore some of the best and most powerful crystals best suited for each zodiac sign based on their respective elements: Fire, Earth, Water, and Air signs benefit from their corresponding elemental crystal

Each zodiac sign and crystal belongs to four classical elements- Earth, Water, Fire, and Air

FIRE

Signs- Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

Crystals- Fire agate, Tiger's Eye, Citrine, Black Obsidian, Carnelian

Fire signs constitute Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. These fiery signs are known for their witty, bold, and artistic nature. They exude confidence and creativity in all walks of life. They are not only experts at visualising their desires but also are driven and passionate to turn them into reality. Often independent and brave, their personalities best match with red, orange, and yellow crystals associated with the root and solar plexus chakras like Amber, Citrine, Carnelian, Fire Agate, and Sunstone. Fire signs also do well with certain powerful black crystals like Obsidian and Hematite. These highly energetic yet grounding crystals boost confidence and willpower, keeping negativity at bay.

Carnelian works well with fire signs

EARTH

Signs- Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn

Crystals- Malachite, Rose Quartz, Moss Agate, Unakite, Green Aventurine

Earth, the principal element of the body, constitute the zodiac signs Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. Known for being reliable, organised, and practical, Earth signs are often sought after for relationship and career advice. They are known for being ration and just. Their mindfulness allows them to accomplish their goals with ease. Thanks to their element, they are naturally grounded in contrast to other signs and are often level-headed in difficult times. The crystals that best align with them are green, brown, and black crystals like Malachite, Moss Agate, Unakite, Green Aventurine, Jade, and Amazonite. They often do well with quartz stone varieties like Rose Quartz and Smoky Quartz.

Earth signs do well with green and brown crystals

AIR

Signs- Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

Crystals- Celestite, Clear Quartz, Apatite, Turquoise, Labradorite

Carefree, intellectual, and forever young at heart are a few of the best ways to describe the Air signs- Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. They are known to possess the rare ability to laugh it out rather than take something to heart when it comes to unfavourable situations. They are often curious and like challenges. As they have a flair for thinking outside the box, they prefer not to restrict themselves in favour of just one thing in particular. While they are outgoing, people of this element prefer harmony to help put their minds at ease when anxious. The crystals that are best suited to them are blue and white crystals like Celestite, Turquoise, Apatite, Labradorite, Angelite, and Blue Lace Agate. These gentle yet powerful crystals help shut down their tendency to overthink and bring clarity and focus.

Air signs can benefit from Labradorite

Water

Signs- Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

Crystals- Amethyst, Moonstone, Aquamarine, Selenite, Lapis Lazuli

Water signs Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces are known for their sensitive, intuitive, imaginative, and emotional nature. They are famous for being the best partners and companions due to their sincere nature and loyalty. People of the water sign easily flow with their inner thoughts and feelings. This makes them naturally empathetic and forgiving. They are among the rarest individuals who possess the capacity to do everything in their power to make relationships and friendships last. Spiritually, they are often healers and harbingers of love. While they can be reserved when you first meet them, over time, with trust and patience, they become an open book. The crystals that best work with them are Amethyst, Moonstone, Lapis Lazuli, Aquamarine, Sodalite, Selenite, and Azurite.