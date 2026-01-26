Horoscope Today for January 26, 2026: These zodiac signs may excel academically

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) A cultural or generational difference may surface, urging you to choose understanding over judgment. Injury recovery slows as healing remains weak. Financial cutbacks may arise due to an economic downturn. Media and journalism careers feel unsteady. First-aid essentials help during travel. Property disputes require careful handling. Academic performance in competitive exams stays encouraging.

Love Focus: A soul connection feels distant today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for January 25, 2026

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Improvement in financial position helps you make important purchases. Routine changes spark fresh enthusiasm. Success comes to managers in business management fields. Domestic decisions require fact-checking. A wellness retreat attracts you. Water seepage issues need inspection in properties. Group studies support moderate academic progress.

Love Focus: Quality time strengthens emotional grounding.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Curiosity may lead to travel delays. Creating emotional distance from negativity benefits health. Avoid wasting money to impress others. Business partnerships require caution to prevent hasty mistakes. A home discussion may take longer than expected. Mortgage interest rates demand evaluation. Career counselling offers useful academic direction.

Love Focus: Love confessions may not land well today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) A relative’s minor favour tests your patience yet strengthens bonding. Be cautious of allergens affecting your health. Review financial documents carefully before signing. You may receive a wonderful surprise gift from an overseas family. Travel toiletries keep journeys smooth. Custom-built luxury homes appeal strongly. Skill-based academic growth shows excellent progress.

Love Focus: Emotional manipulation may cloud clarity in relationships.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Jewellery from local artisans becomes a memorable travel pick. Focused health efforts build resistance. Financial stability gradually returns. Freelancers discover new, rewarding assignments. Extended family gatherings bring joy. Building materials pricing affects property planning. Performance indicators reflect academic improvement.

Love Focus: Tied together emotionally, love feels secure.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Golden

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Site preparation delays may affect plans. Avoid overusing painkillers for better healing. Advance budgeting prevents future strain. A quiet professional day helps reorganize priorities. Your presence comforts family members emotionally. Travel may feel unproductive today. Academic fee structures demand attention.

Love Focus: Emotional connection deepens beautifully.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Minor earache requires prompt care. Manage charitable donations wisely. Align visions before finalizing business partnerships. A sibling’s unplanned actions may change your schedule. Travel apps prove helpful. Conflict-related property issues require calm navigation. Career coaching improves academic clarity.

Love Focus: Sweet memories warm the heart.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Unstructured repayment cycles create financial pressure. Your body needs more quiet time today. Business ventures may face unforeseen challenges. A family elder’s preferences spark tension. Weather warnings affect travel plans. Zero-waste communities become an interesting property concept. Academic growth centres on professional development.

Love Focus: Insecurity may disrupt emotional balance.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Planning a spiritual journey with parents offers deep emotional satisfaction. Being mindful of posture helps maintain physical ease. Thoughtful money awareness supports sound decisions. A brief business trip delivers positive results. Digital travel offers turn out beneficial. High-end rental options call for careful evaluation. Academic confidence moves ahead at a steady pace.



Love Focus: Quality time helps relationships thrive.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Focus improves as you refine your study approach. Functional fitness enhances mobility when practiced regularly. Adjust daily expenses to fit income realities. Franchise investments appear promising despite slow legal processes. Family time restores peace at home. Handmade souvenirs brighten travel moments. Security services become essential in property decisions.

Love Focus: Honest love nurtures deeper bonds.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Grey

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Inflation and rising costs may affect profits. You begin a healthier lifestyle journey. Memories connected to finances bring satisfaction. A teenager could challenge authority today. Souvenir shops may disappoint during travel. Property taxes create stress. Academic ambition feels scattered.

Love Focus: A shared journey feels strained.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Beige

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) A scenic detour uplifts the spirit. Exercise awareness helps you understand its hormonal impact. Important plans bring new financial gains. Business expansion improves stability. A cousin helps create a fun inside joke. Property deeds demand attention. Academic discipline grows steadily.

Love Focus: Emotions take center stage today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026