4 zodiac signs with cosmic blessings under the April's New Moon 2025

BySoumi Pyne
Apr 26, 2025 06:09 PM IST

The article will unveil the four lucky zodiac signs that will likely manifest love, career growth and financial growth during April's New Moon. 

Taurus:

This is your new moon! And you’re the universe’s favourite right now! Cosmic blessings are surrounding you during this lunation. Your goals and dreams are getting sharper and clearer. It’s really important to stay positive and focus on what you want to grow. Don’t waste your energy trying to please everyone else. This is a time to honor yourself, your journey, and everything you’ve built so far. The next chapter is about taking care of yourself — emotionally and practically — and knowing just how valuable you are.

April New Moon brings cosmic blessings for 4 zodiac signs on April 27, 2025.
April New Moon brings cosmic blessings for 4 zodiac signs on April 27, 2025.

Leo:

You’re career front seems uplifting under the April New Moon 2025. With Mars also in your sign, you feel even more motivated and ready to chase big dreams. The best part? You don’t have to compete. Your coworkers, friends, and community are rooting for you. This is a time when you’re supported, celebrated, and encouraged to shine even brighter.

Scorpio:

The Taurus new moon reminds you that real success comes when you’re not doing everything alone. You’re being encouraged to team up — whether it's in love, business, or friendship. Two heads (and two incomes!) are better than one. Sharing your dreams and goals with someone else can make them feel even more real and achievable. Plus, being supported by others will boost your confidence and help you feel even more grounded in your worth.

Aquarius:

You’re about to attract more abundance into your personal life. Maybe your domestic partner gets a boost in their finances, or you might think about investing in a new home or moving somewhere new. Whatever it is, the new moon is helping you plant seeds for growth that connect deeply with your family, close relationships, and emotional happiness. Trust your heart — it could even lead you to new ways of making extra money or building something meaningful.

