April 15-21, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

BySoumi Pyne
Apr 17, 2024 10:05 AM IST

According to Chinese astrology, this week's horoscope from April 15-21, 2024, has a potent feel of luck for these 5 Chinese zodiac signs.

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rats can anticipate a surge in confidence this week, thanks to a stroke of luck that may go unnoticed until brought to your attention. Avoid undermining yourself or allowing others to diminish your spirits. This newfound confidence may empower you to break free from toxic relationships or friendships, paving the way for a brighter and healthier future.

Read your lucky Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Pexels)
Read your lucky Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Pexels)

Consider integrating a mindfulness routine into your daily life to harness and retain this newfound luck. Whether through meditation, a calming tea ceremony, or another reflective practice, cultivating mindfulness will enable you to fully access and capitalize on your good fortune, ensuring it doesn't elude you.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

This week, Snakes can expect a stroke of luck in their financial endeavours. Whether you're seeking new employment opportunities or pursuing clients for your business, significant gains are on the horizon. Your focused efforts to enhance your wealth will be met with success, ensuring that your hard work pays off handsomely.

To amplify your luck, consider incorporating the colour yellow into your attire or surroundings. Additionally, embracing snake motifs or wearing snake-themed jewellery can further align you with the innate luck associated with your zodiac sign. For optimal results, combining these elements — yellow attire adorned with snake-inspired accessories — can enhance your positive energy and attract favourable outcomes.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

This week, your luck is linked to your cleverness. Expect brilliant ideas and sudden bursts of inspiration that can propel you forward or outsmart any challenges you face. Embrace this surge of luck and trust in your abilities!

Wear blue clothing to enhance your luck and attract new allies and companions if you feel inclined. Remember, luck is unpredictable and fleeting, so seize the opportunities it brings and trust that it's working in your favour. Just go with the flow and let it guide you to success.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

This week, your good fortune revolves around the people you care about. Spend quality time with them and appreciate their company, as it will bring you happiness and abundance. Many of you will experience this luck in the comfort of your own home.

If you feel inspired, cook a homemade meal for your loved ones at least once this week. Show them your love through your cooking and enjoy the bonding experience together. Alternatively, consider organizing a potluck or garden party to gather everyone you cherish in one place.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

This week, luck will guide you to discover your perfect group of friends. You might meet one key person who introduces you to others, or find a bunch of like-minded individuals while doing something you enjoy. Either way, it will bring you joy and a feeling of fitting in. Some might even find this through their romantic relationships.

If you want to, wear red clothes or keep red crystals with you when you go out. It'll increase your luck and make your gut feelings stronger.

