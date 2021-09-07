Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 7: Compassion will sparkle your day

Aquarius

People born under this sign are friendly and humanitarian, but can be intractable and contrary. Today, you will expose your humanitarian side and make the day amazing. Things may not go according to plans on the career front, but this is life and it goes on.

Aquarius Finance Today

You will need to remain proactive in gathering your financial resources to implement a business plan. Impulsiveness on the property front can prove costly, so double check the information before taking any financial decision on buying property. Always project a healthy financial picture to others, even if you are in financial doldrums.

Aquarius Family Today

You will happily take on the increased responsibilities on the domestic front, as you welcome a new addition to the family. By actively pursuing a dream you have harbored for long, you are likely to achieve it. Someone who visits you today is likely to spread joy, love, warmth and laughter.

Aquarius Career Today

You will need to be careful of time bound commitments so as not to overstep the deadlines. As competition hots up, you may become too competitive and aggressive. Although your competitive spirit gets the better of you, you must learn to appreciate even your rivals for their good work.

Aquarius Health Today

Opting for a low impact but high intensity routine will keep you active and feeling energized. By following your fitness routine and eating right, you are up for a radical change in the way you look and feel. Taking up an outdoor game to remain fit is possible for some.

Aquarius Love Life Today

There are days when you cannot stop laughing together, but today is the day to have a serious conversation about where your relationship is heading. If you are feeling guilty about things done in the heat of passion, remember there is nothing good or bad in love; your thinking makes it so.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky colour: Peach

