Aquarius Daily Horoscope for September 2 , 2022: Maintain a discipline lifestyle

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) This may be a challenging day for Aquarians. Some of you may face financial issues as pending payments may be delayed. Colleagues may appreciate your support in an important task today. Your teaming up with a set of ambitious people would augur well for the future. On the family front, your life will be better than before. Those in a committed relationship are likely to go on an unforgettable adventure with their partners; this will strengthen the bond remarkably. The positioning of your stars today predicts that your health may need attention. Don’t indulge in any kind of strenuous physical activity today as that can make things worse for you. Try sleeping early, else lack of sleep might disrupt your schedule tomorrow. You may face some chaos or disruption while travelling, be prepared for it. Aquarians involved in academics and mentorship are likely to fare extremely well. While you may have social obligations you will take a step back and spend some quality time with your partner or family members.

Aquarius Finance Today Those in business may taste success as your past plans will now start yielding results.

When it comes to money or finances, you need to be prudent else there can be financial problems. Aquarius natives are advised not to invest money in any speculative business as you may land up into losses.

Aquarius Family Today Avoid getting into arguments with elders on the domestic front otherwise, it could create a strain in relations. Aquarius natives are likely to become a pillar of strength for someone on the social front. You may share a close bond with friends and they will support you whenever required.

Aquarius Career Today Motivating and guiding your subordinates is likely to work to your benefit today. Some Aquarius natives may receive appreciation and recognition from their colleagues and seniors which will be beneficial for their careers.

Aquarius Health Today Try to find out the reason for grief and remove it rather than meekly surrendering to it. Try to get some quality sleep by going to bed early. Try to rest by taking a nap during the day. Don’t physically exert yourself and just take it easy today.

Aquarius Love Life Today Your partner could be feeling low and you should go out of your way to make them feel loved and special. Single Aquarius natives may introspect and focus on what they exactly need vs what they have been chasing in reality.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

