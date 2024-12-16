Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 16, 2024 predicts good news

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a star performer today Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 16, 2024. Stay away from office romance which may impact productivity as well as the domestic life.

Resolve the issues in the relationship and consider better opportunities to excel in the career. Minor monetary issues may not impact routine life.

Be cordial with the team members at work which will boost your professional performance. Keep the love life free from stress. Both health and wealth will be normal today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Stay away from office romance which may impact productivity as well as the domestic life. Try to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together. Today is also good to discuss marriage. A vacation to a hill station can do wonders in your relationship. Some lovers will make a call on marriage with the support of their parents. Married females must not get in touch with the ex-lover as the family life will be compromised today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will be productive today. You may have concerns but you will not compromise on the quality. Do not let egos impact the work. Express your opinions without hesitation and the management will approve them without much discussion. Your efforts will also be appreciated. IT, healthcare, tourism, animation, and electronics professionals will see opportunities abroad. Those who aspire for admission to foreign universities will have good news. Businessmen can pick new partnerships that will help in trade expansion to new areas.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Consider buying a new house or property in the second half of the day. Those who are fortunate will also find success in stock, trade, and speculative business. Avoid monetary disputes within the family.

Businessmen may be able to raise the funds required. The long pending dues will also be cleared today. An unexpected accident may need you to shell out a big amount.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may be there but the routine life will be unaffected. Those who have sleep-related issues should go for traditional methods. Avoid lifting heavy objects and seniors should be careful about sugar intake. Some seniors may complain about pain in their knees and lack of sleep. Go for traditional treatment to resolve this. Children will show symptoms of viral fever and females will have gynecological issues.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)