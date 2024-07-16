Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 16, 2024 predicts positive outcomes

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be positive in your thoughts Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 16, 2024. Continue the commitment at work to see positive outcomes.

Look for splendid moments in the relationship and consider taking up new tasks at work. Ensure you handle wealth diligently today. Health is also in good shape.

Be sincere in the relationship and this will bring in good results. Continue the commitment at work to see positive outcomes. Financial fortune ensures happiness in the personal life. No major health issues will also disturb you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Do not delve into the past and instead look for the bright moments of the future. Your love affair may see minor turbulence but things will be settled before the day ends. Provide proper space for the lover in the relationship and do not impose your concepts. Some Aquarius natives who had a break-up in the recent past will see some bright moments today. Married females may conceive today and you may also consider expanding the family.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to handle risky situations and you can be sure that you will troubleshoot all problems. Think ‘out-of-the-box’ and your concepts will have takers in the team. Your attitude will impress the clients and some professionals can also expect a hike in salary today. Businessmen can also expand their territories as today is a good time to invest in new areas and locations. Entrepreneurs may find challenges in raising funds and even in signing crucial deals today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Some long pending dues will be cleared while you may also donate wealth to charity. Entrepreneurs will sign new deals and this ensures a good inflow of funds for business expansion. Aquarius natives will sell or buy the property and you will also settle financial disputes. Avoid getting into financial deals with strangers and you should be careful while lending a big amount to someone. You are also likely to receive some of the shares of property that might belong to your ancestors.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Today, protect your eyes while traveling as dust can cause infection. Avoid outside food as this may upset the stomach. Be careful about cuts and bruises and children may also have viral fever or coughing. Viral fever, skin allergies, and sore throat will also be common among natives. Females should be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as minor cuts may happen.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)