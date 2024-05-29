 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024 predicts an inflow of wealth | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024 predicts an inflow of wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 29, 2024 01:13 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for May 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. No major professional hiccup will come up.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in discipline

Resolve relationship issues today and spend more time together. No major professional hiccup will come up. Financially you are good and your health is normal.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024: Resolve relationship issues today and spend more time together.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024: Resolve relationship issues today and spend more time together.

Handle every relationship issue on a positive note. Stay productive today at the office and also handle wealth smartly. Your health is also good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

The love life will see bright moments. Those who had a breakup in the near past would even reconcile with their lover and old issues will be resolved. This will be a reunion and today, your lost love is back on the track. Some love affairs that are on the verge of a break up will be back on track as a result of open communication. Extramarital affairs can be dangerous for married male natives as the spouse will find it out today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments at the workplace. Minor ego-related issues will be there and a senior may object to your suggestions leading to chaos. Skip this situation with a mature attitude. Today, job interviews are easier to crack and you’ll be lucky to receive an offer letter. You may also utilize communication skills to impress the clients, both domestic and foreign. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Your wealth will increase as there will be an inflow of cash from different sources. Those who freelance will get new contracts that promise big money. This is a good time for investments but you need to keep your eyes open and must be selective. Consider stock, trade, and speculative business that may give good returns. You may also resolve a monetary dispute involving a friend or relative today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac illness need to be extremely cautious today. Minor health issues such as pain at the elbow, and knee, eye conjunctivitis, toothache, and viral fever are common. Females may develop gynecological issues while children may experience viral fever or skin-related allergies. While driving, keep your speed under the speed limit and fasten your seat belt.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

