close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, No 20, 2023 advises to avoid office romance

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, No 20, 2023 advises to avoid office romance

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 20, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for November 20, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Stay cool in the love life to keep it engaging.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are born to rule

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, No 20, 2023. Handle all professional pressure with confidence.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, No 20, 2023. Handle all professional pressure with confidence.

The daily horoscope predicts a happy love life, a productive professional life, and a robust financial one today. There will be no serious health issues as well.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Stay cool in the love life to keep it engaging. Handle all professional pressure with confidence. Utilize wealth smartly and also good health today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Do not be judgmental today in the relationship. Communication is a major factor in maintaining a robust love life and you should spend more time spending together. This will help you settle all troubles, old and new. Avoid delving into the past and look ahead for a bright future. Pregnant Aquarius natives should take extra precautions especially while traveling long distances. Married male natives must avoid office romance or any relationships outside the marital life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

A tight office schedule will make you productive but the stress will be high. Some jobs would even require you to spend extra hours at the office. Keep ego-related issues out of the professional life and be creative while in discussion. Your communication skills will be helpful at the negotiation table. Today is also good to sign new business deals and join a new office. Your clients will also be happy with your performance. Students appearing for competitive examinations can also obtain positive results.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

One of the best things about the day is you will feel no shortage of money. As money from previous ventures and investments will flow in, you will be naturally inclined towards spending them. However, keep a tab on the expense. Do not spend on luxury today. Instead, focus on electronic items. You can consider renovating the house or even buying a car today. You can also consider speculative business and stock but ensure you take the help of an expert or study the market before making major decisions.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Take a nutritious and balanced diet and stay away from fatty food. Overeating can also increase health problems. Start the day with mild exercise and avoid lifting heavy objects which can cause injury. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out