Aquarius Horoscope Today, September 23, 2022: Luck may favour you

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Aquarius, your luck may be in your favor and may help you bag a lucrative financial offer. You may finalize a property deal today. Your financial portfolio may improve tremendously. Your family may have the best of luxuries and may enjoy a comfortable life. Your worry related to the health of a family youngster may get over. You may do commendable work at office. Your subordinates may appreciate you for your excellent performance. You may be satisfied for devoting time to regular exercise. A health issue may get sorted out by itself. Your partner may feel proud looking at the way you may make an effort to improve your relationship. You may good to have an understanding spouse in your life.

Aquarius Finance Today Your financial condition may remain in the pink of health. You may be able to consolidate your financial strength. You may even plan to buy some assets. You may have a discussion regarding money matters with your business partner and this may prove most beneficial to you.

Aquarius Family Today You may keep yourself socially active by calling on a friend or relation today. Today may be an excellent time to plan a family outing. You may take a short break for a sightseeing vacation. Enjoy the day, Aquarius!

Aquarius Career Today There may be an enhancement in your salary, which may be good for your career growth. You may excel in a task thrust upon you on the professional front. Your boss may motivate you to continue good work.

Aquarius Health Today There may be a sense of positivity in your life, Aquarius. You may no longer feel that your nagging ailment may stay forever. You may become sure that your improved lifestyle may bring better future years for you. You may feel that coming back in shape may not be that difficult.

Aquarius Love Life Today You may have a satisfying day with your partner. You may get a precious gift for your beloved. All your wishes and desires on the romantic front may get fulfilled today. Your effort to rejuvenate your love life may meet with success.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

