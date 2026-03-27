Are you planning to buy a home? A Vedic astrologer shares Vastu tips for an auspicious environment
According to Vastu expert Divvya Chhabra, a few Vastu tips homebuyers may consider when planning to choose a house.
Buying a house is often one of life’s biggest milestones. While many people focus on budget, location and home layouts, some also look at the property's energy and direction before footing in.
According to Vastu expert Divvya Chhabra, a few Vastu tips homebuyers may consider when choosing a house. The way a home is positioned and designed can influence the overall energy of the space.
- Too much blue in the house may affect emotions
Vedic astrologer Divvya Chhabra explains that having too much blue colour inside a home may influence emotional balance. Blue represents the water element, and when it dominates a space, it may lead to an overflow of emotions.
This could cause people to make decisions emotionally rather than practically, as the environment subtly shapes mood and mindset, according to Divya.
- The direction of your water purifier may matter
In Vastu beliefs, flowing water is symbolically linked with the flow of money. Because of this, the astrologer suggests placing the purifier in the north or north-east direction of the kitchen, which are directions traditionally associated with prosperity and positive energy.
- Mirrors in the dining area may influence abundance
According to the astrologer, a mirror in the dining room can symbolically reflect abundance. However, she shares that this works only when the dining room is located in the north, north-east, or east direction of the house. If the dining area faces south or south-east, placing a mirror there is generally discouraged in Vastu.
- Cracks in the house should not be ignored
Another important point raised in the video is about cracks in walls or ceilings. The astrologer suggests that cracks in a home may symbolically represent financial leakage or instability.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More