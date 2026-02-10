Edit Profile
    Aries Horoscope Today for February 10, 2026: It is a good day to buy a new vehicle

    Aries Daily Horoscope Today: You may pick the second part of the day to settle the issues in a project.

    Published on: Feb 10, 2026 4:00 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not compromise on ethics

    Spend more time with your lover, and ensure that all past issues are settled. Be careful about the professional responsibilities. Prosperity also exists.

    Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Keep the love affair free from ruckus, and plan for a better tomorrow. Prove your mettle at the office by meeting every target assigned. Both wealth and health are in a positive state today.

    Aries Love Horoscope Today

    Keep the relationship intact through open communication. Your attitude is crucial in the love affair. You need to spare time for your lover. It is also good to avoid delving into the unpleasant past that may upset the partner today. Some relationships will take a new turn with the backing of parents. Consider supporting the lover in both personal and professional endeavours. You may also seriously consider getting married. Some single natives may be fortunate to fall in love.

    Aries Career Horoscope Today

    The professional life will have issues in the first part of the day. You need to show a willingness to take up new tasks. This will help you build a strong profile. You may pick the second part of the day to settle the issues in a project. Some responsibilities will also require you to work additional hours. Those who hold leadership roles must come up with innovative suggestions at team sessions. You may also pick the day to launch a new project or product.

    Aries Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in. This will help you buy electronic appliances today. Some people will be happy to clear all the dues. You may also be fortunate in speculative business. There will be pleasant moments in settling monetary issues with a friend or sibling. Today is a good day to buy a new vehicle. Traders will also get relief from tax-related issues.

    Aries Health Horoscope Today

    Your health will be intact today. No major concern related to bones, eyes, or ears will come up. You are also good to set off for a vacation to hilly areas. However, you must be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the second part of the day. Some children may develop a viral fever, sore throat, or pain in the teeth in the second part of the day. You can also pick the day to give up both tobacco and alcohol.

    Aries Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
    • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
    • Symbol: Ram
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Head
    • Sign Ruler: Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Red
    • Lucky Number: 5
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Aries Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
